JOSH Benson is winning his battle to be fit for this weekend as Rotherham United go in search of their first away points of the League One campaign.

The influential midfielder took a heavy knock on his ankle in the 2-2 draw with Bradford City seven days ago and sat out Tuesday's 3-2 Vertu Trophy triumph over Oldham Athletic.

There had been initial fears that the injury would keep the summer signing on the sidelines for a spell but he has made encouraging progress at the club's Roundwood base in the build-up to the trip to Northampton Town.

“We're hoping to have him available,” said manager Matt Hamshaw this afternoon. “It certainly looks a lot more positive than it did last Thursday when the tackle was made.

“Let's wait and see, he's shown some good signs.”

Benson, who has played in the Premier League with Burnley, had looked really dangerous in an attacking role in starts against Mansfield Town and the Bantams before limping off at AESSEAL New York Stadium

The Millers will be without centre-half Lenny Agbaire and attacker Ar'Jany Martha for the Cobblers clash as the youngsters are away on international duty with Scotland Under-21s and the Curacao senior squad respectively.

Hamshaw would have liked a third call-up so that the match could have been postponed and rearranged for when he had a full complement of players from which to choose.

The boss was particularly keen for Agbaire to be involved after the 20-year-old and fellow young centre-half Jamal Baptiste were below their best in the Bradford game.

“Lenny made an individual mistake for a goal, and I think he would have really wanted to have played to get that out of his system,” Hamshaw said.

“‘Bap’ played reasonably well on Tuesday and that's almost got it out of his system.”

Twenty-two-year-old Martha was electrifying at times against Bradford as he produced his most dangerous display since his summer arrival.

“I think on Thursday night we saw the Ar'Jany I was excited to sign,” Hamshaw said. “I'm disappointed to not have him this weekend, but then it's somebody else's opportunity.”