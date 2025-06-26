Rotherham United's full League One fixture list for 2025/26
The defender turned down a new deal with the Millers after three years in S60 and earlier this week signed for the Valiants who head to AESSEAL New York on August 2 for the big kick-off.
Rotherham have a number of derbies to look forward to next season, the first of which is a visit to newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers on August 30.
Next up for Matt Hamshaw's men in the quest for Yorkshire bragging rights are Bradford City who come calling at New York on October 4.
Millers fans will hit the road over Christmas, with away games at Bolton Wanderers on Boxing Day and Blackpool on December 29 before a home clash on New Year's Day against Peterborough United.
The fixture list has been kind in that there are no particularly long midweek trips. Matches at Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City, Cardiff City, Leyton Orient, Reading and Wycombe Wanderers all fall on Saturdays.
Other derby days at New York are December 20 (Huddersfield Town), February 21 (Doncaster), and April 11 (Barnsley) while Rotherham are at Barnsley on October 25, Bradford on January 10 and Huddersfield on March 7.
The campaign concludes on May 2 with a long-distance journey to Wycombe.
The Millers, who returned for pre-season training this morning, will learn of their first-round opponents in the Carabao Cup later today.
Their group in the EFL Trophy – which already includes Bolton and Oldham Athletic – will also be finalised, when a Premier League under-21 side is added to the mix.
Fixture list:
AUGUST
Sat 2: Port Vale H
Sat 9: Stevenage A
Wed 13: Carabao Cup One
Sat 16: Cardiff A
Tue 19: Burton H
Sat 23: Wigan H
Wed 27: Carabao Cup Two
Sat 30: Doncaster A
SEPTEMBER
Sat 6: Exeter H
Sat 13: AFC Wimbledon A
Wed 17: Carabao Cup Three
Sat 20: Stockport H
Wed 24: Carabao Cup Three
Sat 27: Mansfield A
OCTOBER
Sat 4: Bradford H
Sat 11: Northampton H
Sat 18: Orient H
Sat 25: Barnsley A
Wed 29: Carabao Cup Four
NOVEMBER
Sat 1: FA Cup One
Sat 8: Lincoln H
Sat 15: Luton A
Sat 22: Reading A
Sat 29: Wycombe H
DECEMBER
Sat 6: FA Cup 2
Tue 9: Blackpool H
Sat 13: Plymouth A
Wed 17: Carabao Cup Five
Sat 20: Huddersfield H
Fri 26: Bolton A
Mon 29: Blackpool A
JANUARY
Thu 1: Peterborough H
Sun 4: Mansfield H
Sat 10: Bradford A
Sat 17: Stockport A
Sat 24: AFC Wimbledon H
Tue 27: Northampton H
Sat 31: Exeter A
FEBRUARY
Sat 7: Cardiff H
Sat 14: Wigan A
Tue 17: Burton A
Sat 21: Doncaster H
Sat 28: Plymouth H
MARCH
Sat 7: Huddersfield A
Sat 14: Bolton H
Tue 17: Peterborough A
Sat 21: Lincoln A
Sat 28: Luton H
APRIL
Fri 3: Stevenage H
Mon 6: Port Vale A
Sat 11: Barnsley H
Sat 18: Orient A
Sat 25: Reading H
MAY
Sat 2 Wycombe A
