Cameron Humphreys during his time with Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United face an instant reunion with old boy Cameron Humphreys after today's release of the 2025/26 fixture schedule paired them with Port Vale on League One opening day.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender turned down a new deal with the Millers after three years in S60 and earlier this week signed for the Valiants who head to AESSEAL New York on August 2 for the big kick-off.

Rotherham have a number of derbies to look forward to next season, the first of which is a visit to newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers on August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Matt Hamshaw's men in the quest for Yorkshire bragging rights are Bradford City who come calling at New York on October 4.

Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers fans will hit the road over Christmas, with away games at Bolton Wanderers on Boxing Day and Blackpool on December 29 before a home clash on New Year's Day against Peterborough United.

The fixture list has been kind in that there are no particularly long midweek trips. Matches at Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City, Cardiff City, Leyton Orient, Reading and Wycombe Wanderers all fall on Saturdays.

Other derby days at New York are December 20 (Huddersfield Town), February 21 (Doncaster), and April 11 (Barnsley) while Rotherham are at Barnsley on October 25, Bradford on January 10 and Huddersfield on March 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign concludes on May 2 with a long-distance journey to Wycombe.

The Millers, who returned for pre-season training this morning, will learn of their first-round opponents in the Carabao Cup later today.

Their group in the EFL Trophy – which already includes Bolton and Oldham Athletic – will also be finalised, when a Premier League under-21 side is added to the mix.

Fixture list:

AUGUST

Sat 2: Port Vale H

Sat 9: Stevenage A

Wed 13: Carabao Cup One

Sat 16: Cardiff A

Tue 19: Burton H

Sat 23: Wigan H

Wed 27: Carabao Cup Two

Sat 30: Doncaster A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 6: Exeter H

Sat 13: AFC Wimbledon A

Wed 17: Carabao Cup Three

Sat 20: Stockport H

Wed 24: Carabao Cup Three

Sat 27: Mansfield A

OCTOBER

Sat 4: Bradford H

Sat 11: Northampton H

Sat 18: Orient H

Sat 25: Barnsley A

Wed 29: Carabao Cup Four

NOVEMBER

Sat 1: FA Cup One

Sat 8: Lincoln H

Sat 15: Luton A

Sat 22: Reading A

Sat 29: Wycombe H

DECEMBER

Sat 6: FA Cup 2

Tue 9: Blackpool H

Sat 13: Plymouth A

Wed 17: Carabao Cup Five

Sat 20: Huddersfield H

Fri 26: Bolton A

Mon 29: Blackpool A

JANUARY

Thu 1: Peterborough H

Sun 4: Mansfield H

Sat 10: Bradford A

Sat 17: Stockport A

Sat 24: AFC Wimbledon H

Tue 27: Northampton H

Sat 31: Exeter A

FEBRUARY

Sat 7: Cardiff H

Sat 14: Wigan A

Tue 17: Burton A

Sat 21: Doncaster H

Sat 28: Plymouth H

MARCH

Sat 7: Huddersfield A

Sat 14: Bolton H

Tue 17: Peterborough A

Sat 21: Lincoln A

Sat 28: Luton H

APRIL

Fri 3: Stevenage H

Mon 6: Port Vale A

Sat 11: Barnsley H

Sat 18: Orient A

Sat 25: Reading H

MAY

Sat 2 Wycombe A