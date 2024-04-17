g

The former boss, who returned to South Yorkshire today within hours of head coach Leam Richardson being sacked, was under contract at previous club Stevenage.

Millers owner Tony Stewart had to meet their stipulated terms to secure the release of Evans who won back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship in his first Rotherham stint a decade ago.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: "It's not what we wanted but compensation clauses are in place for a reason and these things happen in football.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

"The approach was unexpected but handled in the right manner by both clubs and we told Steve that, after all he'd done for us, we would not stand in his way if he wanted to leave."

Evans – who will be manager, not head coach at New York - led Stevenage out of League Two last season and had them in play-off contention in League One for much of this one.

Rotherham have made a financial commitment to land him again, and will also have to provide a pay-off to Richardson and his number two, Rob Kelly, who both had contracts until 2026, after the pair's four-month reign was brought to an end.

Evans is set to meet the Millers players for the first time at training tomorrow and has three games left of the present campaign to assess a squad that has suffered relegation from the Championship.

Paul Raynor, his assistant during the two promotions and then a season of second-tier survival, is coming back to New York with him.

However, Stevenage coach Alex Revell is set to stay on at the Lamex Stadium and guide the club through to the summer.