Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE prospects of a January departure for Cohen Bramall have receded and the defender could remain at Rotherham United until the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old had been omitted from the first-team squad for most of December by manager Steve Evans and seemed set to cut his ties with the club during the new-year transfer window.

However, like his close friend, Cameron Humphreys, he has come back into favour and his manager has no plans to show him the exit door this month.

The fact that the Millers have shed four players in the window – with a fifth, Christ Tiehi, poised to be sold next week – increases the chances of him continuing to wear a Millers shirt.

It would take serious interest from elsewhere for the former Arsenal youngster to be allowed to go.

“Cam and Cohen are staying for now,” said Evans whose side are at home to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow. “I can't call whether Pep Guardiola picks up the phone to take Cam back to Manchester City or Mikel Arteta phones for Cohen!

“Our squad is at minimum numbers now. Every first-team player tomorrow, other than Sean Raggett, will be stripped, every single one. That tells you how light we are on numbers.”

Bramall was banished from the matchday 18 after a 1-0 defeat at Crawley Town on November 23 but has come on as a substitute in three of the last four matches.

Evans has repeated his desire to bring in a new midfielder, striker and a wide man.

“If we get the three right players in, that would be a good number,” he said. “Fans would like to see you have 28 players to pick from. As an experienced manager, I can tell you it's a real problem trying to manage seven or eight players who aren't making the squad.

“We're Rotherham United, we need to be prudent in everything we do.”

He couldn't resist hoping for a little more, however, saying: “If you said four ...”

Meanwhile, Raggett is closing in on a return after undergoing keyhole surgery on a knee issue and his manager says the centre-back should be available for the clash with Charlton Athletic at AESSEAL New York Stadium a week tomorrow.