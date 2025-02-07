Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

CAMERON Humphreys was one of three Rotherham United players to attract the attention of other clubs during the new-year transfer window.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has made a superb transition from centre-half to defensive midfielder in recent weeks and was a wanted man before last Monday's 11pm close of business.

The approach for Humphreys, who is in the final months of his contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium, came from a rival League One side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Steve Evans said: "Our director of football recruitment (Rob Scott) contacted me and said that there was interest and asked if we were open to a bid.

Rotherham United's Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I spoke to our chairman who asked for my thoughts. I gave him my thoughts and he said: ‘Tell Rob to tell them to go away, we're not interested.’”

Humphreys, who has turned around his Rotherham career under Evans after falling out of favour earlier in the campaign, wasn't the only Miller being chased.

“There were three players we had interest in,” the boss said. “It wasn't just on deadline day, these things happen over a period of a week or two weeks. They intensify closer to the end of the window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphreys played a major part in Rotherham's Championship survival in his first season at New York, in 2022/23, but suffered a serious hamstring that kept him out for more than four months of last term's relegation campaign.

He has been a standout performer in his new role and the likelihood is that he will move on as a free agent in the summer.

Meanwhile, Evans, who was one of four nominees, has missed out on the Sky Bet League One January Manager of the Month award that today went to Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens.

Nineteen-year-old striker Josh Ayres, who caught the eye on his senior debut in Tuesday night's Vertu Trophy loss against Bradford City, has been recalled from his loan spell at non-league Sheffield FC for whom he scored eight times in 14 games.