The former Aston Villa attacker remains on course to be fit for the start of the 2024/25 campaign but things have been far from easy for the 25-year-old since misfortune struck at the Millers' Roundwood training ground back in October.

He ruptured a tendon only days before he and his partner became parents and the problem continues to affect his family life.

Speaking a fortnight ago, he said: “Even now I can’t walk properly. I can’t walk with my daughter and my fiancée, I can’t do normal things.”

Rotherham United forward Andre Green. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Green, who was once a teammate of Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish at Villa Park, was hit by a second blow just when he was hoping to step up his rehabilitation.

“I came out of my (protective) boot and re-tore my Achilles,” he said. “I've only just come out of it again, so that’s set me back a few more weeks. It’s been really tough.”

He joined Rotherham on a two-year deal in the summer following a successful trial in the summer that produced two goals in two outings and things initially went smoothly.

He was a regular in the Championship side under previous manager Matt Taylor but then, only ten games into his stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium, came the Roundwood incident.

His Achilles ‘went’ during training when no-one was around him and he realised immediately the severity of the situation.

“I just heard a massive pop,” he revealed. “I was rolling around on the floor in agony. I knew what had happened and I was devastated.

“I spent the first month just sitting down doing nothing to get the swelling down and I had to have one of those hospital chairs in the shower. It was just horrible.”

Prior to moving to New York, the skilful front player spent two years in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava with whom he won a league title and played in the Champions League.

Green had decided to test himself abroad after loan spells, while he was still with Villa, at Portsmouth, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic hadn't produced the game-time he desired and a permanent switch to Sheffield Wednesday hadn't worked out.

“I went over there to play football and I got a lot of matches under my belt,” he said.

“I pretty much played every game. I’d not had that in England before. I was always in and out of sides.

“I felt really confident coming back to England and playing well at Rotherham, so it was really frustrating to have got this injury so soon.”

The Millers have suffered relegation in his absence and he is now focusing on being back in the frame for selection when battle commences in League One next August.

“I can finally see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “I should be back for pre-season, hopefully. I’ve just got to stay positive and hope I come back the same, if not better. I’m confident that I will.

“It has been difficult because sometimes you go in (to the club for treatment) and you’re not seeing a progression.

“But when I look back at two months ago and where I was then I know I’ve made progress. I just can’t wait to get back playing. This is the longest I’ve ever been out.

“It’s been a really tough season for the club but we’ve got enough quality to get back into the Championship.”