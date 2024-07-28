Rotherham United well-placed if wing target is allowed to leave parent side
Manager Steve Evans, who has already made 13 summer signings as he seeks to lead an instant return to the Championship, met with the target last weekend.
The player has other teams vying for his services but the Millers are leading contenders to take him if his parent club decide he can leave on a loan deal.
“We're waiting to see, firstly, if that player is coming out,” Evans told the Advertiser.
Things went well at last Sunday's meeting and the boss added: “I think we're equal to or in pole position for him.”
Evans is planning only “two or three” more additions as he fine-tunes the squad he has built since his April return for a second spell in the AESSEAL New York Stadium hot-seat.
One of the arrivals has been former Watford winger Joe Hungbo who scored his first Rotherham goal with a clinical back-post finish in yesterday's 2-1 friendly loss to second-tier Sheffield United.
His capture more than a fortnight ago ended the Millers' pursuit of young Leicester City flank player Silko Thomas who earlier this week moved to Wigan Athletic on loan.
“We did have an interest in Silko Thomas,” Evans revealed. “Then we signed Joe Hungbo and that interest went.”
