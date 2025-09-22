Rotherham United loanee Martin Sherif. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are optimistic that the return to fitness of loan hit Martin Sherif will be confirmed today as they look to bring the striker back into their squad-team fold for their next match.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager, who marked his debut with a goal, has been sorely missed in the last four games since he damaged his hamstring in only his third outing more than three weeks ago.

The centre-forward has gone through his rehabilitation with the Millers and was heading to parent club Everton this morning for final confirmation that his recovery is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is being tested by the Premier League outfit's medical staff who will give the green light for him to resume full training with Rotherham if the results are positive.

Matt Hamshaw's men travel to Mansfield Town at the weekend and the boss said: “I'm hopeful that Martin should be somewhere around it.”

Sherif's availability would help to lift some of the gloom that descended last Saturday when Rotherham dropped into the bottom four in League One after suffering their first home loss of the campaign, against Stockport County.

The 19-year-old is one of three attackers who have been out of action while the Millers also have major injury issues at centre-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That situation is a major factor in the club's lowly position and has hampered Hamshaw in this season's rebuild mission.

“Look, I ‘get’ that it's frustrating for the fans,” the manager said. “It's frustrating for me when I walk out for training and I see all the players who would be first-team starters on the opposite pitch doing rehab work.

“It annoys me to death. We're hopeful we'll get some back soon.”

Hamshaw expects another centre-forward, Kion Etete, to make the matchday 18 for the Mansfield clash following a three-week absence with knee trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further boost is that centre-back Lenny Agbaire – named among the substitutes against Stockport – is likely to start at Field Mill after being out since the middle of August with bone bruising to a leg.

“It's good to have him back,” said Hamshaw of the young summer signing who made such a big impact in his first four matches.

Wing-back Denzel Hall, midfielder Kian Spence and frontman Josh Kayode have recently added to Rotherham's options by leaving the treatment room.

Striker Sam Nombe (hamstring) is due back next month, but central defenders Thomas Holmes (knee) and Sean Raggett (quad) won't return until November at the earliest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking minutes after the final whistle against Stockport, Hamshaw believed that all of his squad had come through unscathed.

“I think so,” he said. “I've not managed to speak to my medical team yet.”