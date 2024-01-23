g

The Millers are without a match this weekend because scheduled opponents Ipswich Town are on FA Cup fourth-round duty against Maidenhead United instead.

Bramall had to leave the field injured in the first half of last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough and boss Leam Richardson has his fingers crossed that the wing-back will be available for the February 3 home clash with high-flying Southampton.

The involvement of the 27-year-old flyer hinges on the verdict from the treatment room.

A premature exit for Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall in the Championship encounter at Middlesbrough. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He came under a challenge and rolled his ankle a little bit,” said Richardson. “Hopefully it's not too serious.”

Bramall suffered a similar issue at Fulham in the FA Cup on January 5 and had to be substituted. He recovered in time to play in the following league match, eight days later, against Stoke City.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees centre-half Cameron Humphreys and winger Shane Ferguson are on course for February returns, although Richardson is refusing to put exact timescales on when he will add them to his matchday squad.

Humphreys, who had an operation on a September hamstring tear, and Ferguson, who has undergone three rounds of hernia surgery and hasn't played this season, have been stepping up the intensity of their training at the club's Roundwood complex.

“Because they've been out for so long you don't want to put time pressures on them,” Richardson said. “I don't think that's fair.

“They've got to have that workload, they've got to hit those numbers that they did before their injuries.

“The challenges are so big in the Championship. As the club have experienced this season, if you ask too much of players you'll end up losing them.

“It's important we have a good training schedule for them where they can be tested at a really good level that they can stay at. Hopefully they will then stay fit and have an impact in games to come.”

Another centre-back, Tyler Blackett, out since September with a similar problem to Humphreys, is believed to be around three weeks behind Humphreys and Ferguson in his comeback bid.

Central defender Grant Hall is undergoing his latest rehabilitation in an injury-plagued campaign.

A combination of hamstring and hip complaints have restricted him to just six outings and he hasn't played for more than a month because of his latest hip trouble.

He had a second injection in the problem area more than a week ago in a bid to speed up his recovery.