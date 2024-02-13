g

The Millers offered a deal to Billy Sharp when the Championship's all-time record scorer became a free agent following his release by Sheffield United.

Instead, he opted for a stint of MLS football in America before heading back to these shores and signing for Hull City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers are at New York this season and 38-year-old Sharp will be looking for his first goal in six outings following his return to English football last month.

Eighth-placed Hull are chasing a second-tier play-off spot, despite a 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City on Saturday, while Rotherham, beaten 3-0 at Leeds United four days ago, are bottom and have yet to win in 2024.

“They are having an excellent season,” said Millers boss Leam Richardson. “They lost at the weekend so they’ll be wanting to put that right as soon as they can.

“They recruited very well in the summer and added to that further in January so their squad is in a really good place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’ll be a really good challenge for us and one that we’re looking forward to. We’ve had some good performances at home and we need to ensure that we maintain that.

“We’re in a fight and we’re not going to give it up. That’s certainly not in my nature and it isn’t in the player’s either.”

Hull will be without centre-forward Liam Delap because of injury and the game may come too soon for midfielder Jean Michael Seri who was part of the host nation Ivory Coast side that won the Africa Cup of Nations tournament on Sunday.

Former Rotherham loanee Ryan Giles is a likely start at left-back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richardson added: “I think the Championship is as competitive as it has been in the past 15 to 20 years.

“Hull have really invested in their side to try to get to the Premier League and it just shows how strong the league is that a side as good as they are are outside the play-off places.”