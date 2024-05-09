AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM United have frozen the cost of season tickets following their relegation from the Championship.

The Millers today revealed that there will be no change in prices, which means the adult renewal figure in the East and West Stands will again be £440 while renewing fans in the North Stand kop will pay £405.

It works out at £19.13 or £17.61 per game.

New adult season tickets will be £485 and £445 respectively.

AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Many supporters had been threatening not to renew as the club became mired in bottom spot and slipped towards the drop.

The recent arrival of manager Steve Evans for a second spell in the hot-seat has revived enthusiasm in some quarters but sales are unlikely to hit the 6,711 figure of the 2023/24 campaign.

Concession prices for renewals in the East and West Stands are £290 and £265 in the North Stand while new sales are £315 and £290 respectively.

Juvenile prices are much less: £155 (East and West) and £130 (North) for renewals and £165 and £140 for new purchases.

The cost of renewed junior tickets is £135 (East and West ) and £110 (North) while new sales are £140 and £115.

The Millers will kick off on League One on Saturday August 10 and Evans has pledged to have them contending for an instant return to the second tier.

Supporters who purchased 2023/24 tickets will have their seats automatically reserved so that they can buy the same ones again.

Renewal sales will begin at 9am next Wednesday and supporters have until Monday June 24 to buy the same seats again.