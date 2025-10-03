Rotherham United two players down for Northampton Town test
Lenny Agbaire and Ar'Jany Martha have both received international summons that rule them out of the trip to Sixfields Stadium.
The Millers would have needed one more call-up to request a postponement.
Centre-half Agbaire will be away on duty with Scotland Under-21s while utility man Martha, who has his best game in a Rotherham shirt in the 2-2 draw with League One leaders Bradford City last night, wll be part of Curacao's senior set-up.
The last time there was an international break, at the start of September, Northampton postponed their clash with Reading.
Two of their youngsters, Ethan Wheatley and Michael Forbes, were selected for England U-20s and Northern IrelandU-21s respectively and Tyrese Fornah linked up with the main Sierra Leone squad.
The first two have earned calls again this month but Fornah has missed out, meaning that the Rotherham fixture is likely to go ahead
Twenty-year-old Agbaire may see action in Euro Under-21 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Azerbaijan while Martha, aged 22, could add to his six caps in World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.