ROTHERHAM United are on the hunt for a new frontman after bidding farewell to Jonson Clarke-Harris halfway through the centre-forward's contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The club reached a financial settlement with the 30-year-old late last week to bring to an end by mutual consent his troubled 12-month spell that produced only eight goals in 33 appearances.

Manager Matt Hamshaw already has attacking quartet Sam Nombe, Jordan Hugill, Josh Kayode and Ciaran McGuckin at his disposal for the forthcoming League One campaign but plans to add more firepower to his squad.

“We probably need another one in, if I'm honest,” he said. “We're looking for a striker.”

Clarke-Harris returned for a second spell with the Millers last summer under the previous management regime but failed to replicate the scoring prowess he'd shown with former sides Bristol Rovers and Peterborough United.

Club and player have parted on good terms, with Hamshaw saying: “Jonno's been great with me since I came through the door and I'd like to think that I've been good with him as well.

“I told him what I felt and that he probably wouldn't fit into my plans. That doesn't mean he's a bad player, it just means I want different things from my strikers.

“When I hugged him when he left, I just wished him all the best. I hope he can kick-start his career and score goals again. It's good that we've got a clean break. We now move on.”

Hamshaw took the hot-seat with eight matches of last term remaining, when Steve Evans was sacked, and quickly made up his mind about Clarke-Harris's future.

The hitman had known for weeks that he wasn't going to be in favour if he remained at New York and saw out the rest of his lucrative deal.

“I spoke to him at the back end of the season and explained the situation,” Hamshaw said. “We've had the opportunity this summer to bring things to a conclusion and, thankfully for both of us, that's what's happened.”

Recruitment has been slow so far and Rotherham need to increase their numbers before August 2 opening day.

Having brought in midfielder Kian Spence and goalkeeper Ted Cann, they have two midfield trialists with them during this week's training camp in Portugal.

They also hope to make a signing announcement involving another player while they're abroad.

The Millers round off their trip with a Friday friendly on the Algarve against League Two Bromley FC and then fly home for a pre-season visit to another fourth-tier outfit, Harrogate Town, next Tuesday.