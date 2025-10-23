Rotherham United defender Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SIDELINED Lenny Agbaire has undergone a second medical procedure on the problem that has ruled him out of action for the last three weeks.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-half had to leave the Scotland under-21 camp earlier this month because of tight groins and then missed Rotherham United's victory over Leyton Orient last weekend as the problem persisted.

The Millers would love to include the 20-year-old in their matchday 18 for Saturday's League One derby at Barnsley but, although he took some part in training today, there is no guarantee that he will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Matt Hamshaw revealed: “He's had another injection. Fingers crossed, he'll be okay.”

One player Rotherham can definitely welcome back to the fold is Reece James.

The wing-back also missed the Orient clash but his tight hamstring has eased enough for him to target the Tykes contest for his comeback.

“He’ll be in contention” Hamshaw said. “He's trained this morning so he's looking positive.”