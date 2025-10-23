Rotherham United take measure to speed up Lenny Agbaire's recovery
The centre-half had to leave the Scotland under-21 camp earlier this month because of tight groins and then missed Rotherham United's victory over Leyton Orient last weekend as the problem persisted.
The Millers would love to include the 20-year-old in their matchday 18 for Saturday's League One derby at Barnsley but, although he took some part in training today, there is no guarantee that he will be available.
Manager Matt Hamshaw revealed: “He's had another injection. Fingers crossed, he'll be okay.”
One player Rotherham can definitely welcome back to the fold is Reece James.
The wing-back also missed the Orient clash but his tight hamstring has eased enough for him to target the Tykes contest for his comeback.
“He’ll be in contention” Hamshaw said. “He's trained this morning so he's looking positive.”