Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A TRIALIST who played in Rotherham United's match during their boot camp in Scotland is linking up with the club again.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player is an unproven prospect and isn't ready for Steve Evans' senior set-up.

But he impressed enough in training north of the border and in a 1-0 victory over Scottish League One side Cove Rangers last Saturday for the Millers to want to take another look at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a free agent and hoping to win a place in Rotherham's youth set-up after leaving his previous club at the end of last season.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“It's fair to say the lad did sufficiently well,” boss Evans said. “He'll be coming to train with us for a few days. That would be with a view to him taking an under-18/under-19 role with us.”

The youngster was due to travel to South Yorkshire on Tuesday and join the squad at the club's Roundwood base on Wednesday.

He played in the second half of the game at St Andrews University on Scotland's east coast and there is a chance he will be given a further outing over the weekend as the Millers have friendlies lined up against Stamford and Spalding United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans added: “We've told him: ‘We'll take you down and we'll measure you against what we've got.’ He wouldn't be classed as a first-team player if he joins us.”

The Millers spent a week north of the border and the manager described the experience as "brilliant".

“The facilities were unbelievable and the people there couldn't have made us any more welcome,” Evans said.

“This kind of trip, it's about bringing your lads together and it's about working extremely hard in two or three sessions a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's also about giving them the freedom to go out and about and enjoy themselves, obviously without any alcohol. I'm quite happy to trust my players and if I give them that trust I expect them to give it back.”

The Scot put on a ‘manager's dinner’ on Saturday evening as the squad celebrated coach Joe Skarz's 35th birthday. “There were a few bits of banter,” he said. “It was really good.”