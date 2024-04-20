Rotherham United supporters have new boss Steve Evans feeling emotional
The 61-year-old was given a tumultuous welcome before kick-off as he began his second spell in charge of the Millers and played to the crowd by waving a sombrero - the headwear synonymous with his double-promotion first reign nearly a decade ago.
“It was everything you would have wanted it to be," he said. “It was exciting, it was fantastic. Brilliant, just brilliant.
“Obviously, you have a little bit of trepidation before you walk out. How I was received will go down as another wonderful memory at this place.”
Already-relegated Rotherham, who now have only two matches left, responded to the arrival of the new manager by upping their game and having the lion's share of the chances in a 0-0 draw against a Birmingham City side caught in the thick of the Championship survival battle.
Several members of Evans' line-up took to the pitch despite not being 100 per cent fit.
“We played against a team fighting for their lives and against top players,” the boss said. “The boys have gone through the pain barrier. All we can do is freshen them up and get them ready for Bristol City and Cardiff City.”
The contest was halted after nine minutes for around half an hour because of a medical emergency in the East Stand and Evans said the club's thoughts and prayers are with the male supporter who was taken to hospital in an ambulance after receiving treatment at the ground.
“The break in play changed the momentum of the game because Birmingham were under the cosh,” he added. “It was like starting afresh. It gave the Birmingham lads an opportunity to reset.
“We asked the boys to work incredibly hard and they did. From a neutral point of view, a draw was probably a fair result.”
Birmingham's interim boss, Gary Rowett, said: “It was an attritional game. The way that Rotherham are going to be set up, you know they’re going to be very direct, play for second balls and make it difficult to get out.
“I thought it was difficult to find any rhythm. It was a tough game.
“The first half was a non-event, the second half was a little bit better. We just needed those moments of quality to open up the game. Sometimes we did that without finding an end to it and sometimes we lacked composure.”