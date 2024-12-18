Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have begun making contact with potential new recruits as they seek to strengthen their squad in next month's transfer window.

Millers boss Steve Evans is hoping to bring in three fresh faces and he and director of football recruitment Rob Scott have had their list of targets drawn up for a while.

Scott is now reaching out to agents, players and clubs in readiness for the January 1 start of business.

“Rob's on with it,” Evans said. “We're on top of it, we're ahead of the game.”

The Scot stressed that Rotherham will end the window with the same size squad as players will be leaving AESSEAL New York Stadium to make room for incomings.

He has already confirmed that he'd like to add another striker to his options.

Evans, who made 14 signings over the summer in his first window after his April return to the Millers hot-seat, says that he and Scott are talking to each other virtually daily and that he is also meeting up regularly with chairman Tony Stewart.

“We're clear on where we want to do and how we want to do it,” he said. “Rob is working on a number of fronts.

“It has to be done in the right way. We can't just keep topping it up and topping it up and nothing comes out of the bottom.”

Rotherham travel to 11th-placed Mansfield Town on Saturday for the first match of the four-game Christmas schedule.

They're up to 17th spot in League One after winning their last two third-tier fixtures and the table is so tight that a victory at Field Mill could push them close to the top ten if other results go their way.

Evans believes that the play-offs are a realistic goal now that key men like Jonson Clarke-Harris, Mallik Wilks and Liam Kelly are out of the treatment room.

“The more players we have available, the better,” he said. “Competition for places between good players is great. They have to play at their best to try to topple each other. Success comes with having the majority of your squad fit.”