The Millers are in bottom spot and heading for a return to League One after two seasons in the second tier as the campaign draws towards a close.

Bad weather has caused drainage problems on the two pitches at their Roundwood base, sometimes forcing them to use facilities elsewhere.

“It's not helping, of course it's not,” the skipper said. “The group of lads here, regardless of what we have, we make the most of it, the best of it. We've just got to deal with it.

“The pitches are what they are and they're not going to change any time soon. We just have to put on our boots and get on with it. That's what we've done over and over again.”

The veteran sustained a calf injury while training at the complex last Thursday.

New boss Leam Richardson wants to see remedial work take place in the summer and says he has the support of chairman Tony Stewart and director of football Rob Scott.

Meanwhile, Morrison has praised supporters who have stuck with the players despite a wretched campaign.

“I think they've been top drawer, especially in the last couple of months when it's getting down to the business end of the season and the gap (to survival) is getting bigger for us.”

The Millers are well adrift of safety with 11 games left but Morrison has pledged that they won't give up the fight.

“The fans clapped us off against Watford, Ipswich and QPR,” the centre-half said.