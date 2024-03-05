g

The Millers are in bottom spot and heading for a return to League One after two seasons in the second tier as the campaign draws towards a close.

Their survival prospects have been hit by the conditions at their Roundwood base where winter drainage problems affecting their two pitches have sometimes forced them to find facilities elsewhere.

“It's not helping, of course it's not,” the skipper said. “The group of lads here, regardless of what we have, we make the most of it, the best of it. We've just got to deal with it.

“The pitches are what they are and they're not going to change any time soon. We just have to put on our boots and get on with it. That's what we've done over and over again.”

The veteran became a victim of Roundwood himself last week when he sustained a calf injury while training on a heavy surface.

New boss Leam Richardson wants to see remedial work take place in the summer and says he has the support of chairman Tony Stewart and director of football Rob Scott.

The drainage at the club's midweek HQ has long caused consternation. Previous manager Matt Taylor raised the subject and called for improvements while his predecessor, Paul Warne, was also frustrated by the situation but never went public with his concerns.

This term when the weather has been bad Rotherham have sometimes trained on Sheffield University artificial surfaces at Tinsley and have even worked out at an Orgreave boxing gym.

Meanwhile, Morrison has praised supporters who have stuck with the players despite a wretched run that has brought only three wins since August 5 opening day.

“I think they've been top drawer, especially in the last couple of months when it's getting down to the business end of the season and the gap (to survival) is getting bigger for us.”

The Millers are 19 points adrift of safety with 11 matches left but Morrison has pledged that they won't give up the fight.

“The fans clapped us off at home against Watford, they clapped us off at Ipswich and they clapped us off again at QPR,” the centre-half said. “They can see that we haven't thrown the towel in.

“And we're not going to throw the towel in, no matter what happens. This squad of players ... I've been in the game for a long time, I've been in different changing rooms, this group of boys won't give up.

“We want to win matches. We'll keep striving to do that. The boys work their socks off every day. I couldn't be prouder of them, to be honest.