Rotherham United new boy Dan Gore.

ROTHERHAM United could hand a debut to Dan Gore tomorrow after the Manchester United youngster today joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been signed in time for him to be named in the squad for the League One trip to leaders Birmingham City.

Gore, an England youth international, has one Premier League appearance - as a late substitute - to his name and has also played in the Carabao Cup and Football League Trophy for his parent club.

His sole outing this term came for the Red Devils' under-21 side in the EFL Trophy (also known as the Vertu Trophy) in a 3-3 draw at Doncaster Rovers in September.

The Prestwich-born player had a loan spell at Port Vale in the second half of last season but suffered a quad injury in his first match and his spell at Vale Park was cut short.

He becomes the Millers' second January signing, following the arrival last week of Louie Sibley, and the club remain in the hunt for a striker before Monday's close of the transfer window.

Gore joined Manchester United's academy in 2018, having previously been at Burnley from the age of eight.

He was part of the side that won the 2022 FA Youth Cup and was voted Reserve Team Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign.