Freddie Ladapo in his Rotherham United days.

ROTHERHAM United will come up against their former record signing later in the season after one of their League One rivals today signed Freddie Ladapo.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker, who spent three seasons at AESSEAL New York Stadium between 2019 and 2022, has joined Huddersfield Town on a two-year deal following his parting of the ways with Premier League Ipswich Town.

The Millers beat Huddersfield ten days ago and are due at the John Smith's Stadium for the return fixture on January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham paid Plymouth Argyle around £500,000, including add-ons, for Ladapo who went on to win two promotions to the Championship during his time in S60 and then climb out of League One again following his switch to Ipswich.

Freddie Ladapo in his Rotherham United days.

Huddersfield head coach Michael Duff said: “With our numbers in attack limited through suspension and injury, Freddie’s arrival comes at a very important time for us and I’m really happy to have him.

“Our fixture list isn’t getting any kinder or quieter and, with a number of matches coming up against sides around us in the table, adding proven quality is never going to hurt.

“He's a player who has been promoted from League One three times already and been in a winning environment at other ambitious clubs. His record speaks for itself and he arrives knowing what it takes to thrive at this level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladapo scored 21 times during Ipswich's third-tier promotion campaign but fell out of favour when they went up from the Championship last term and there was no chance he would feature for them in the top flight.

Club and player agreed a termination of his contract last month and the 31-year-old moves to Huddersfield as a free agent.

His 123 appearances for Rotherham brought 41 goals but his third and final season was filled with rancour after he submitted a written transfer request in the January transfer .

Then-manager Paul Warne exiled Ladapo, who had been unhappy with his lack of starts, from the first-team squad for a spell.

The attacker was released the following May as the Millers chose to cut their ties with him rather than activate a 12-month extension clause in his contract.