Rotherham United recruitment: New boys six, seven and eight shouldn't be far away
Manager Matt Hamshaw wasn't naming names after today's friendly clash with South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United, but was prepared to reveal the positions of the prospective newcomers.
“Wing-back is an area we need to improve in,” he said. “Defensively, we need a bit more cover.”
If all goes according to plan, a wide man and a centre-half will be in place before the final pre-season fixture, at Accrington Stanley, next Saturday.
There may well be a third incoming in midfield as well.
After a slow start to their recruitment, the Millers picked up the pace this week by bringing in three new faces to take the total and are far from done in their mission to build a competitive League One squad.
The need for reinforcements was laid bare as their 100 percent pre-season record came to a crashing end with a 5-0 home loss against the Championship Blades who came within a game of reaching the Premier League last term.
Hamshaw sounded a word of caution on the time frame for incomings yet appeared optimistic that business will be done very shortly.
“I think we're near,” he said. “But I've said that a number of times in the past and then got a little bit upset.
“I'd like to think that we'll soon have more bodies in. We know where we're at, we know where the squad needs improving. Today, those areas were quite evident. I'm happy with some of the players I've got, but we need more strength.”
