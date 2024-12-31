Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​ROTHERHAM United's first dealings in the January transfer window could come as early as next week, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The club are planning on new arrivals and departures during the next month and are keen to begin their business.

Nothing is expected to happen until after Saturday's League One trip to Huddersfield Town, but Evans has been holding meetings with chairman Tony Stewart, director of football recruitment Rob Scott and chief operating officer Paul Douglas and anticipates the first movement coming soon after the Terriers clash.

“We are operating with a board of directors who are committed to the Christmas schedule and the away games on the 1st and the 4th,” he told the Advertiser following the 1-1 home draw with Stockport County last Sunday.

“Do they want players out of the club on the 2nd? Do we want to put a player on the pitch who joins us the day before? Not really.

“We've always said that we thought our business would come around the Huddersfield game.”

A new striker is on Rotherham's wanted list while certain Millers players have been told that they should try to seek employment elsewhere.

Among those who may have received that news are defenders Cameron Humphreys and Cohen Bramall, midfielder Shaun McWilliams and centre-forward Jordan Hugill.

Evans, who says he is in daily contact with Stewart, added: “We are keen to do bits. There’s been contact made with clubs and agents and Rob is getting on with that.

“There won’t be lots of business. The business we do has to be the right business. The chairman knows my views and is supportive of them.

“We’ve got to find ways to strengthen the group. The chairman has given me that brief and that's what me, Rob and (assistant manager) Paul Raynor are trying to do.”

Meanwhile, Evans says that injured pair Sean Raggett and Christ Tiehi are on course to be available for selection again by the middle of January.

Centre-half Raggett, who has undergone keyhole surgery on a knee issue, hasn't played since the December 3 win over Lincoln City.

Midfielder Tiehi took a heavy knock to his face and shoulder during the December 14 triumph against Northampton Town.