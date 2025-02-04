“The game could have gone either way but we got what we deserved.”

Rotherham United assistant manager Paul Raynor. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE penalty that knocked Rotherham United out of the Vertu Trophy should never have been given, claims assistant boss Paul Raynor.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers exited the tournament this evening at the quarter-final stage as old boy Richie Smallwood scored from the spot in the 58th minute to secure a 1-0 win for Bradford City at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Raynor accused referee Adam Herczeg of buckling under the weight of a third second-half Bantams appeal and wrongly making the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had a look at the video and it looks just outside the box,” the number two said. “They had a couple of shouts before that that didn't really look like penalties but I think the referee has just crumbled under the intensity of a third appeal.

“You could see it coming. The pressure was building on him and he succumbed.”

Herczeg pointed the spot when Reece James brought down Brad Halliday, having earlier waved play on after a clumsy Joe Powell challenge and a possible handball by Zak Jules.

Raynor didn't blame the official for costing League One Rotherham the tie, acknowledging that the players had done that themselves against opposition from the division below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We weren't good enough on the night,” said the number two who was standing in for boss Steve Evans on media duties. “We've just to the boys in the dressing room, this was a fantastic opportunity to get nearer to Wembley.

“We're very disappointed. It was a poor performance individually and collectively. We didn't do enough to win a scrappy game.

“We didn't do enough with the ball and probably weren't as good out of possession as we have been in recent weeks.

“Our pressing has been really good and we've been turning the ball over and creating opportunities. Tonight we went back to two or three months ago when it was a bit lack-lustre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The game could have gone either way but we got what we deserved.”

Bradford boss Graham Alexander said: “’Proud’ is the word for me.

“Rotherham have got a really good home record and score lots of goals. They named the same team they would do in a league game so we knew the challenge was there.

“The players were magnificent and stood up to a real physical battle against good players who wanted to win as much as us.”