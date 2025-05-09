Rotherham United publish their retained list
Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, attacker Andre Green midfielder Alex MacDonald are among those who haven't been offered new deals and have now left AESSEAL New York Stadium.
The Millers published their retained list today after new manager Matt Hamshaw met with out-of-contract members of his squad earlier this week to inform them of his decisions.
Centre-half Jake Hull hasn't been offered fresh terms and has also departed.
The cub have taken up their option on former non-league winger Jack Holmes, who will stay on for a second year, and have done the same with young strikers Ben Hatton and Josh Ayres.
Contract offers have been made to centre-forward Josh Kayode, centre-half Hamish Douglas and forward Ciaran McGuckin.
It has already been well publicised that centre-halves Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys had new terms put in front of them around a fortnight ago and the pair are considering their futures.
Three youngsters from Rotherham's youth ranks – midfielders Kane Richardson and James Clarke and striker Reece Wilson – are set to become first-year pros and join the first-team set-up for pre-season.
There remains a possibility that some players still under contract will depart during the summer.
Full summary:
Offered contracts
Hakeem Odoffin
Cameron Humphreys
Hamish Douglas
Joshua Kayode
Ciaran McGuckin
Under contract
Cameron Dawson
Joe Rafferty
Liam Kelly
Sean Raggett
Reece James
Joe Powell
Sam Nombe
Jonson Clarke-Harris
Jordan Hugill
Zak Jules
Shaun McWilliams
Released
Andre Green
Alex MacDonald
Dillon Phillips
Jake Hull
End of loan
Mallik Wilks
Louie Sibley
Dan Gore
Pelly Mpanzu
Option to extend exercised
Jack Holmes
Ben Hatton
Josh Ayres
Young players offered first-year-professional terms
Kane Richardson
James Clarke
Reece Wilson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.