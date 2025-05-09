Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips is one of four players released by Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have bid farewell to a number of senior players following the close of their League One campaign.

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, attacker Andre Green midfielder Alex MacDonald are among those who haven't been offered new deals and have now left AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers published their retained list today after new manager Matt Hamshaw met with out-of-contract members of his squad earlier this week to inform them of his decisions.

Centre-half Jake Hull hasn't been offered fresh terms and has also departed.

The cub have taken up their option on former non-league winger Jack Holmes, who will stay on for a second year, and have done the same with young strikers Ben Hatton and Josh Ayres.

Contract offers have been made to centre-forward Josh Kayode, centre-half Hamish Douglas and forward Ciaran McGuckin.

It has already been well publicised that centre-halves Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys had new terms put in front of them around a fortnight ago and the pair are considering their futures.

Three youngsters from Rotherham's youth ranks – midfielders Kane Richardson and James Clarke and striker Reece Wilson – are set to become first-year pros and join the first-team set-up for pre-season.

There remains a possibility that some players still under contract will depart during the summer.

Full summary:

Offered contracts

Hakeem Odoffin

Cameron Humphreys

Hamish Douglas

Joshua Kayode

Ciaran McGuckin

Under contract

Cameron Dawson

Joe Rafferty

Liam Kelly

Sean Raggett

Reece James

Joe Powell

Sam Nombe

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jordan Hugill

Zak Jules

Shaun McWilliams

Released

Andre Green

Alex MacDonald

Dillon Phillips

Jake Hull

End of loan

Mallik Wilks

Louie Sibley

Dan Gore

Pelly Mpanzu

Option to extend exercised

Jack Holmes

Ben Hatton

Josh Ayres

Young players offered first-year-professional terms

Kane Richardson

James Clarke

Reece Wilson