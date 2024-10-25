Rotherham United prospect Harrison Duncan. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United teen talent Harrison Duncan is at the centre of a battle between England and Scotland, according to manager Steve Evans.

The 16-year-old's form for the Millers since he was plucked from non-league football this summer hasn't gone unnoticed by either country who are considering offering him the chance to represent them at youth level.

Evans says both nations have made informal contact since the former Doncaster City centre-half was handed a first-team debut for Rotherham in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy earlier this month.

Duncan is English but also qualifies for selection north of the border because of his heritage, which is a state of affairs that delights the Glasgow-born boss of the Millers.

“There's a tug of war over Harrison now,” Evans said. “I've had Scotland on, I've had England on.

“Somebody has told me he's got a Scottish grandad, which is tremendous for me as a Scot! “He has a decision to make about who he wants to play for if he's selected. No-one has to ask me who I'd like to see him play for!”

Rotherham made the defender part of their youth set-up after spotting him playing in the Central Midlands Alliance League – the 11th tier of English football.

He has since trained regularly with the first-team squad and impressed against Newcastle United Under-21s when he made his senior bow in a 3-1 victory on October 8.

Evans says representatives from the English and Scottish FAs were in attendance that Tuesday night at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“The day after the game, I received calls from both associations saying they're keen to monitor Harrison's short-term progress with a view to selecting him,” the manager said.

Duncan is playing mainly for the Millers' under-18 side, although Evans expects him to make his League One bow this term.

“Harrison's got everything, but his competition does now become Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Sean Raggett and Zak Jules,” he said. “He's got very, very tough competition.”