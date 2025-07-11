AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United since 2012.

ROTHERHAM United have responded to supporters' disquiet by pledging to spruce up AESSEAL New York Stadium and keep the home of the Millers looking spick and span.

Concerns were raised at a recent fans forum that the pristine look of the ground had begun to fade in the last couple of years.

But chief operating officer Paul Douglas assured the audience that the club will take action to prevent any decline of a venue which has been a source of pride to the town since its 2012 opening.

"” suppose there are always going to be areas that we have to address," the COO said. “It's still a new stadium, comparatively, but it's coming to its 14th season.

“We are conscious that there are areas that we are going to have to start to maintain differently to the way we have up to now.”

New York always passes its annual structural engineering inspection with flying colours while its provision for followers with disabilities has won widespread praise.

“I don't think it's a shabby-looking stadium,” Douglas said. “We're all very proud of it and we don't want people to stop being proud of it.

“We'll do everything we can during the budgetary process to ensure that enough resources are put to one side to ensure it is kept looking as good as it can be.

“There are a few little bits and pieces. We'll get on top of it, I promise you.”