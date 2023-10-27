Rotherham United poised to bring in free agent as EFL give the green light
The EFL have given the Millers permission to bring in a free agent because of their injury crisis, even though the Championship club have already submitted a full 25-man squad list.
Manager Matt Taylor revealed this afternoon that a deal is imminent.
"I hope there will be some news in the next 24 hours in relation to another body coming into our squad," he said
Rotherham have until midday tomorrow to complete the paperwork and if they hit the deadline the new boy will be eligible to face the Owls.
However, the Millers will be mindful of the fact that the player will be short of match action and can't be pushed too hard too soon.
"For him to be available to play some part, it depends on his training time up to this point," Taylor said. "To put him on the pitch would be ... not a risk but we'll have to be sensible with how we use him moving forward let alone on Sunday, especially with such a quick turnaround of games.
"Our eyes will give us more guidance in the next 24/48 hours and then we'll make a decision probably on Sunday morning."
The boss refused to confirm the new recruit's position but it would be a surprise if he isn't a centre-half.
The Millers have three senior central defenders, two of whom have undergone surgery, out of action along with a number of other players.
"Our weaknesses and where we have probably struggled the most have been well documented," Taylor said. "I think everyone knows what we're intending to do."
Rotherham approached the EFL to enquire about entering the free-agent market when attacker Andree Green was ruled out for the season with a ruptured achilles tendon.
The 25-year-old was due to have an operation today.