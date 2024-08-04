Rotherham United players' last chance to stake a claim for selection for the big kick-off
The club completed their official programme of pre-season fixtures with the 0-0 home draw against Doncaster Rovers two days ago and are now putting the final touches to their preparations for the Grecians clash.
Evans has virtually his entire squad available as he takes a final look at his players in a game between two Millers 11s at the Roundwood training complex tomorrow.
“Everyone is fit apart from long-term absentee Andre Green,” the boss said after the Rovers contest. “Everyone trains on Monday.
“We couldn't have wished to be in a better position. If on Tuesday we're in the same position after the practice match, that's utopia.”
Shaun McWilliams looked to have hurt himself in the act of making a tackle in the first half and was withdrawn at the break, but Evans confirmed there was no injury.
The midfielder is still building up his match minutes, as is another player who was taken off at half-time, striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Both were sidelined for a spell earlier in pre-season.
“Shaun's head was hobbling when I told him he was coming off,” grinned Evans when it was put to him that the summer signing had appeared to be hobbling after the challenge.
“He wasn't a happy chappie and neither was Clarke-Harris! They were coming off after 45 minutes whatever happened.
“We'll build both of them up to an hour in a game at the training ground on Tuesday. Then we've got some real decisions to make in terms of picking the team.”
Meanwhile, attacker Green remains on course for an October comeback - well ahead of schedule - after tearing his Achilles tendon ten months ago.
“He's on the grass,” said Evans. “We'd love to have him back. Certainly in League One he's a hell of a talent. He's desperate to play again.”
