Rotherham United new boy Shaun McWilliams. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will play an in-house match this week before manager Steve Evans selects his side for the League One opening-day trip to Exeter City on Saturday.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club completed their official programme of pre-season fixtures with the 0-0 home draw against Doncaster Rovers two days ago and are now putting the final touches to their preparations for the Grecians clash.

Evans has virtually his entire squad available as he takes a final look at his players in a game between two Millers 11s at the Roundwood training complex tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone is fit apart from long-term absentee Andre Green,” the boss said after the Rovers contest. “Everyone trains on Monday.

Rotherham United new boy Shaun McWilliams. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We couldn't have wished to be in a better position. If on Tuesday we're in the same position after the practice match, that's utopia.”

Shaun McWilliams looked to have hurt himself in the act of making a tackle in the first half and was withdrawn at the break, but Evans confirmed there was no injury.

The midfielder is still building up his match minutes, as is another player who was taken off at half-time, striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Both were sidelined for a spell earlier in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shaun's head was hobbling when I told him he was coming off,” grinned Evans when it was put to him that the summer signing had appeared to be hobbling after the challenge.

Rotherham United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He wasn't a happy chappie and neither was Clarke-Harris! They were coming off after 45 minutes whatever happened.

“We'll build both of them up to an hour in a game at the training ground on Tuesday. Then we've got some real decisions to make in terms of picking the team.”

Meanwhile, attacker Green remains on course for an October comeback - well ahead of schedule - after tearing his Achilles tendon ten months ago.

“He's on the grass,” said Evans. “We'd love to have him back. Certainly in League One he's a hell of a talent. He's desperate to play again.”