Josh Kayode in action for Rotherham United against Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MISSING man Josh Kayode has headed to London for a consultation with a surgeon as Rotherham United bid to speed up his return from his latest injury.

The striker has been in the treatment room since taking a knock to a knee against Stockport County a month ago and the Millers had hoped he would return to training this week.

That hasn't happened and the 25-year-old, whose career has been hit by fitness issues for more than three seasons, travelled to the capital yesterday.

“We'll see what the surgeon says,” manager Matt Hamshaw said. “I don't think it’s surgery, it's about the things we can do to help him. It's been frustrating.”

The former Republic of Ireland international sat out the start of the League One start after undergoing minor knee surgery and came back to make three appearances before being forced off early in the second half against Stockport on September 20.

He accepted a new one-year contract on reduced wages in the summer and his deal is an appearance-incentivised once.

Meanwhile, Marvin Kaleta is another absent player making slower progress than Rotherham would like.

The wing-back hasn't played since a hamstring problem saw him fail to reappear after half-time at Mansfield Town on September 27.

The 21-year-old remains under the guidance of medical staff and he is nowhere Hamshaw's first-team thinking.

“He's not on the grass yet, and that's kind of as much as I know,” the boss said. “I have more of an idea when players will be available once they're back outside.

“I don't know when he'll be on the grass again. It's really difficult when lads are injured. I want them back but, fundamentally, I can deal only with who I've got fit and available. We're just hoping we can get Marvin back sooner rather than later.”