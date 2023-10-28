ARGUABLY the fastest player in the Championship can't wait to turn on the turbo when Rotherham United take on derby opponents Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

Rotherham United speed merchant Cohen Bramall is looking forward to the Sheffield Wednesday derby. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The match kicks off at 1pm in front of a bumper attendance at the home of the Owls and Millers flyer Cohen Bramall reckons the wide open spaces of Hillsborough might just suit his game.

"Yeah, knock and run!" grinned the attacking left-back as he discussed his derby-day policy following his impressive performance in the 2-0 midweek victory over Coventry City.

In terms of pure, top-line speed, the 27-year-old probably has no equal in the division and he's relishing the opportunity to put the home side on the back foot in his first taste of the S6-S60 rivalry.

"It's massive," said the former Arsenal prospect, unwittingly using a word associated with the team in blue and white. "I'm excited.

"I love playing in front of a big crowd. The Coventry win was big for momentum for us. "I saw that performance coming. Everyone had been 'at it' in training and we'd had a great week at Roundwood."

"The lads were really good. We're aiming to take that into Sunday."

Victory over the Sky Blues lifted the Millers, who have yet to win on the road, to 22nd spot. Wednesday, without a win anywhere, are bottom of the table and haven't scored in their last six outings.

Tomorrow marks a first home game for new boss Owls Danny Rohl after his tenure started with two away matches.

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor says he's unsure whether the German's 'debut' will have any bearing on how events unfold.

"Their fans will be in good voice regardless of that," he said. "Maybe it adds a little bit more in terms of excitement and the expectation of what they're going to see for the first time.

"He's had only a limited chance to really work with his players. They were at Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night and their previous fixture was at Watford. There's been very little training time."

Meanwhile, Bramall is eyeing that elusive first triumph on the Millers' travels this term.

"We might be in the bottom three but I think when we're at home we can beat anyone," he said. "We just need to sort out the away performances. I think that will come."