Rotherham United opposition boosted by new appointment
Bottom-four side Crawley Town head to AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow for a League Once clash and boss Scott Lindsey will be taking charge of only his second match since his return.
He led Town to promotion last term but then left for League Two MK Dons who sacked him at the start of this month
The 52-year-old said ‘yes’ to a second spell with his former club when his successor, Rob Elliot, was fired following a heavy loss at Huddersfield Town.
His impact was immediate and 22nd-placed Crawley, after a run of eight matches without a victory, won 1-0 at home to Bristol Rovers last Saturday.
They remain deep in relegation trouble, however, with a nine-point gap between them and the clubs just above the drop zone, and their defensive record this term of 71 goals conceded in 38 matches is by far the worst in the division.
Town are one of Steve Evans' former clubs and the manager, whose Millers side are in 14th spot, is braced for a difficult game.
“They are a possession-based team,” he said. “They can be very attractive on the eye. They beat Bristol Rovers last Saturday by one goal but could have had four or five. I'm expecting a really tough afternoon.
“I'd rather be facing a team like Stevenage or Peterborough in mid-table than Crawley who are fighting for a prize of staying in this division.”
********************
ONE TO WATCH
Charlie Barker is the son of former Rotherham United striker and assistant manager Richie Barker. The defender started out with Charlton Athletic and then joined National League Wealdstone before Crawley Town signed him last summer. The 22-year-old has gone on to rack up 37 appearances. He played well as a left-sided centre-half when Crawley beat the Millers 1-0 in November.
FORM GUIDE
Rotherham: LWWLDL
Crawley: LLDLLW
Crawley crashed 5-1 at Huddersfield Town on March 15 but recovered to win 1-0 at home to Bristol Rovers last Saturday.
RECENT MEETINGS
Nov 23 2024, League One: Crawley 1 Millers 0
Jan 25 2014, League One: Millers 2 Crawley 2
Kieran Agard 2
Aug 17 2013, League One, Crawley 1 Millers 2
Agard, David Worrall
Mar 24 2012, League Two: Crawley 3 Millers 0
Nov 26 2011, League Two: Millers 1 Crawley 2
Brett Williams
OPPOSITION BOSS
Scott Lindsey returned to the Crawley hot-seat earlier this month, less than three weeks after being sacked by League Two MK Dons following a disappointing campaign. The former Gillingham midfielder had led Crawley to promotion to League One in the 2023/24 season before jumping ship two months into this season and moving to Stadium MK. His first managerial job in the EFL came with Swindon Town.
MAN IN THE MIDDLE
Leigh Doughty quit his job as a PE teacher to become a full-time referee and is in his sixth season on the EFL list.. From the village of Freckleton, near Blackpool, and now in his mid-30s, he began refereeing as a teenager. His last experience of the Millers came on December 29 when he took charge of the 1-1 home draw with Stockport County. Twenty games this term have seen him show 86 yellow cards and two reds.
THE ODDS
The bookies are offering a home win at 4/7 and a Crawley triumph at 17/4. A draw is 16/5. The clubs have played each other only five times, with all the matches coming in the last 14 years.
