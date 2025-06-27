Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw is making wing-backs a priority target as he seeks to add to his recruitment in his first transfer window as Rotherham United manager.

The boss of three months has already brought in midfielder Kian Spence and goalkeeper Ted Cann in his mission to build a competitive League One squad.

He is looking to sign wide players and would like to do business before the Millers fly out for their pre-season boot camp in Portugal in early July.

Hamshaw provided details of his squad-strengthening intentions at last night's fans forum at AESSEAL New York Stadium in response to a question from a supporter about the possibility of the club's pitch being widened.

“It depends on how recruitment goes," he replied. “If I get some absolute athlete wing-backs, which I'm trying to get at the minute, we could well do that.”

If Rotherham do increase the size of New York's surface, they will have to work to the new dimensions for the entire season. “Once pitch parameters are set, you have to stick with them,” the boss said.

Hamshaw is also in the market for centre-halves, having seen Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys turn down new deals and leave and with Sean Raggett due to be still sidelined by a knee injury when the new season kicks off.

He played down the departures of the duo as he bids to engineer a return to Rotherham's old policy of recruiting young, hungry players with potential and developing them through good coaching.

He told the audience in New York's first-floor corporate suite: “As a fan, you get attached to players.

“We signed Viktor Johansson and no-one knew who he was. Now, if you were picking a best Rotherham United 11 he would certainly be in the conversation. And Chieo Ogbene and Dan Barlaser ... the list goes on.

“As we're losing these players, we're trying to bring the next batch through. I'm hoping I'm still manager here in two years' time. If I am sitting here then, I want to be saying to you: ‘Look, these three we brought in aren't bad, are they?’”