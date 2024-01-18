HEAD coach Leam Richardson will still have a big say on the players Rotherham United bring to AESSEAL New York Stadium as he works with new director of football Rob Scott.

Scott has been given a dual role at the club, continuing as head of recruitment while also stepping up into a senior position which involves leading the Millers' off-field operations.

Rotherham moved quickly to assuage fears that Richardson, who moved to S60 last month as the successor to sacked Matt Taylor, would have less input on signings under the restructuring.

In a statement issued to the media this afternoon, they said: “Rob’s appointment will not impact on his previous position and he will continue to oversee the recruitment of players, assisted by his network of scouts.

“Nor will his appointment detract from our head coach, Leam Richardson, continuing to have a strong influence on any players that are recruited, tactics that are employed or team selections.

“Rather, it will ensure continuity in the ‘type’ of player and person recruited by the club moving forwards.”

Scott's association with Rotherham dates back to 1998 when he first came to the Millers as a player. He has been head of recruitment for almost five years and his new DoF responsibilities were announced today.

“I want to do the best for the club, I always have,” he said. “That won't ever waver.”

He accepts the dual role is a major undertaking but is adamant that his customary duties won't suffer as a result.

“There are periods of the year, like this month's transfer window, when recruitment comes to the fore,” he said. “I've got a staff who've been with me for a number of years. They understand the club. I can trust them. You have to prioritise. It's going to be busy.”

Rotherham's statement also said: "It was unanimously agreed by the board that Rob – who has not only played a significant role off-the-field beyond his recruitment position over recent years, but also has a real understanding of the club dating back to the success he enjoyed here as a player – should be formally given responsibilities that will ensure the continued protection of the club’s ‘DNA’.

“The board have identified the need for this newly-created position to primarily act as a conduit between departments – both football and administrational.