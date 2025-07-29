Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are closing in on the signing of a second Dutch player in a matter of days as they gear up for Saturday's League One opening day.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move of left wing-back Ar'jany Martha to AESSEAL New York Stadium from Belgian side Beerschot is expected to be confirmed well in time for the 21-year-old to be included in Matt Hamshaw's squad for the visit of Port Vale.

The Advertiser understands that the former Ajax ace is already in Rotherham and that the club are paying a fee for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only four days ago, fellow Dutchman Denzel Hall left Eredivisie side Heerenveen to come to S60.

Much more paperwork is involved in a transfer to another country than in a domestic deal and the Millers are working through the red tape before making their announcement on Martha who has yet to train with his new teammates.

Matters like finalising visas and international clearance et cetera take a while to complete.

The Rotterdam-born youngster came through the youth ranks at Sparta Rotterdam, then moved to Dutch giants Ajax in 2020 and starred for their second team in Holland's second division before breaking into the senior side in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played in Holland's top league, the Eredivisie, and also in the Europa League, making 13 appearances prior to joining Beerschot on a multi-season contract last July.

The former Holland youth international, who now plays for national side Curacao, is left-footed, mobile, tricky, has an eye for goal and can operate on either flank.

Rotherham director of football recruitment Rob Scott is focusing some of his time on Europe and the captures of Martha and Hall are a product of that.

The Millers' soon-to-be acquisition had 18 outings last term for Beerschot in Belgium's elite division, the Pro League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His impending arrival continues the trend of the club signing young, hungry players whom they can develop. Of their eight summer signings so far, none are over the age of 25 and three are just 20.

The transfer will complete Hamshaw's hunt for wing-backs and the manager remains in pursuit of a striker and a centre-half to round off the incomings.

Meanwhile, Rotherham’s home Yorkshire derby against Bradford City has a new date now that it has been selected for live Sky TV coverage.

The original Saturday October 4 scheduling has given way to Thursday October 2 (kick-off 8pm).