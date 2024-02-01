Rotherham United on deadline-day trail of Sheffield United youngster Femi Seriki
They are in talks with the Blades over a possible loan move for 21-year-old wing-back Femi Seriki.
The Millers have yet to make any signings under new boss Leam Richardson but are hoping to be active before tonight's 11pm close of business.
They are trying to finalise more than one deal as they seek to strengthen their squad for their Championship survival battle.
Seriki, who plays on the right, started out at Bury and moved to Bramall Lane in 2019. Since then he has had loan spells at Belgian side Beerschot, Boston United and Rochdale.
The youngster, who is said to have great pace, spent last season in League Two with Dale, making 35 appearances, and this term he has played twice for the Premier League Blades, in the League Cup and the FA Cup.
In March 2022 he played a full Championship game in a 1-1 Lane draw with Nottingham Forest
He was brought up in Manchester and is of Nigerian descent.