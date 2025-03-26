Rotherham United legend Richard Wood. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A ​HOST of Rotherham United old boys will be in town next week to be part of a tribute event for club legend Richard Wood.

Billed as ‘Super Sunday’, it takes place at the Magna Centre on April 6 and is part of the former captain's testimonial year.

Some of the ex-players are Millers legends themselves and include Viktor Johansson, Lee Frecklington, Matt Crooks, Danny Ward, Ben Wiles, Joe Mattock, Joe Newell, Jon Taylor, Anthony Forde and Michael Smith.

Almost 200 tickets have been sold and supporters have until tomorrow afternoon to add their names to the list.

The occasion will be split into two halves, with a meal in the afternoon and then a question-and-answer session involving the great man early in the evening.

Wood, now aged 39, spent nine seasons at AESSEAL New York Stadium, winning three League One promotions, the Papa Johns Trophy and famously scoring both goals in the 2018 Play-off Final win over Shrewsbury Town at Wembley.

There are £100 VIP and £69 Gold packages for a 2pm two-course meal, with VIP customers guaranteed a player at their table. These prices also include entry to the evening section.

The cost for evening-only customers is £20 and they will be in tiered seating overlooking the stage.

Another legend, former player and assistant manager John Breckin, will also be in attendance.

Some of the day's proceeds will go to Rotherham Hospice.

All bookings are being handled by Wood’s testimonial committee who can be reached via email on: [email protected]

The committee is made up of well-known fund-raiser Kev Johnson along with retired accountant and one-time Millers club photographer Paul Wickson – who has performed testimonial duties for Paul Hurst and Paul Warne in the past – and Wood's friend from his schooldays, Richard Atkinson.

Brett Stubbings from BSB Print is also lending a helping hand.

Wood left the Millers after the 2022/2023 Championship survival campaign and is now a Doncaster Rovers player.