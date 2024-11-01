Sam Clucas in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A PLAYER who parted company with Rotherham United at the end of last term's Championship relegation campaign has returned to football in the National League.

Midfielder Sam Clucas, who cost Swansea City £16.5 million earlier in his career, had been without a club since May but this week signed for Oldham Athletic.

Oldham are among the pace-setters in the fifth tier as they bid for a return to the EFL and described the capture of the 34-year-old as “a real coup”.

Clucas joined the Millers as a free agent in September 2023 when Matt Taylor was the manager and the former Stoke City man one of the club's best performers in his 33 appearances.

He left AESSEAL New York Stadium as new boss Steve Evans overhauled the squad, bringing in 14 new players.

The player, who has agreed a deal until the end of the season, said: “I’m delighted to sign for Oldham. There’s a mix of experience and youth and the manager has been fantastic to work with so this is an exciting opportunity.

“It's a massive club that should be playing higher. If I can come in and share my experience with the lads then hopefully we can achieve some success.”

Clucas, who has been training with Athletic for a fortnight before the deal was announced, could go straight into the squad for tomorrow's FA Cup first-round clash against Tranmere Rovers.

Oldham boss Nicky Mellon said: “Sam has been with us for a couple of weeks now and you can see the quality he brings. He’s a strong personality who can play a number of positions.

“He's the type of player who will give us a different dimension to our play. He's a real coup for the club, a player who can really help us.”