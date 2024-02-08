g

Their loan arrivals were confirmed late on last Thursday's transfer deadline day and the duo were then kept on the bench during the Championship home clash with Southampton.

With a full week of training under their belts, they are poised for debuts on Saturday at Leeds United.

Boss Leam Richardson told the Advertiser why he had held them in reserve against the Saints.

Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“The lads already here had been working hard in the build-up to the game,” he said. “We did a lot of work Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. The new lads came into the building on Friday and it was a short turnaround for them.”

A third deadline-day loan signing, wing-back Femi Seriki was given a brief cameo as a substitute at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers lost 2-0 to Southampton and Richardson admitted he'd been tempted to turn to Wyke and Rinomhota. “They were ready to come on and they nearly did,” he said.

Shane Ferguson may be part of the squad for the first time this season. The winger has been sidelined since May by hernia issues but has been back in group training for the last few weeks.

ONE TO WATCH

Winger Dan James is enjoying the best scoring season of his career and has already taken his goal tally into double figures. The Welsh international, one of the quickest players in the Championship, is in his third year with Leeds who paid Manchester United £25 million for him. He spent last season on loan with Fulham but has found favour at Elland Road this term. Leeds are hoping he recovers from a hip injury by the weekend.

FORM GUIDE

Leeds: WWWDWW

Millers: DDLLDL

After a Friday league win at Bristol City, Leeds triumphed 4-1 at Plymouth Argyle after extra time on Tuesday in the FA Cup.

RECENT MEETINGS

Nov 24, 2023, Championship: Millers 1 Leeds 1

Hakeem Odoffin

Jan 26, 2019, Championship: Millers 1 Leeds 2

Semi Ajayi

August 18, 2018, Championship: Leeds 2 Millers 0

Jan 2, 2017, Championship: Leeds 3 Millers 0

Nov 26, 2016, Championship: Millers 1 Leeds 2

Richard Wood

OPPOSITION BOSS

Daniel Farke came to England in 2017 after being in charge of Borussia Dortmund's second team and twice led the Canaries to the Premier League. He couldn't keep them there and moved to Krasnodar and Borussia Monchengladbach before Leeds turned to him in the summer. A forward in his native Germany in his playing days, the 47-year-old has the Elland Road outfit, who are unbeaten in the league in 2024, going for promotion.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Andy Madley took charge of his first EFL match 13 seasons ago and has gone on to become one of the top referees in the Premier League. He also handles Europa Conference League games and World Cup qualifiers. Now aged 40, he was born in Huddersfield and started out in Wakefield local leagues. He last reffed a Rotherham game when Luton Town won 1-0 at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the Championship in November 2020.

