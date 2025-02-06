Louie Sibley in action for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ONE is playing for Rotherham United and has a League One date with Shrewsbury Town coming up.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other is a Real Madrid star who has a Champions League clash with Manchester City on his calendar.

But Millers loanee Louie Sibley still gets the Jude Bellingham comparisons following him around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both midfielders had their breakthrough seasons in the 2019/2020 campaigns and the former's impact was so great that supporters of his club at the time, Derby County, were claiming he was the better prospect of the two teenagers.

Louie Sibley in action for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The social-media posts from back then were re-circulating last month after Sibley's temporary switch from Oxford United to AESSEAL New York Stadium was confirmed.

“When I broke through at Derby, a lot of fans were saying I was getting more goals and assists than him,” he said. “Fans always compare me and I get a bit of stick on Twitter now and again. It is what it is.”

He handles it with good humour: “Jude's achieving quite well at the minute!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sibley, now aged 23, spent five seasons at Pride Park and moved to the Championship U's in the summer before heading to South Yorkshire.

Twenty-one-year-old Bellingham went to German side Borussia Dortmund after a single season in Birmingham's first team, upgraded to Madrid in 2023 and has won La Liga and Champions League titles while also amassing 40 England caps.

None of that concerns the Rotherham new boy who is looking to revive his career with the Millers after a frustrating spell at the Kassam Stadium.

“I'm an attacking midfielder,” he said. “I like to get in the box, I like to get goals. I'm box to box as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can play left wing-back but I love to play in midfield, get on the half-turn and drive past players. Coming here, hopefully I can get my confidence back.”

The Burton-born player has extensive second-tier experience but doesn't mind dropping down a division and isn't expecting any special treatment from Millers boss Steve Evans.

“The opportunity to get games is massive,” he said. “I haven't got an attitude that I want to walk into the side. I've got to deserve to play.”