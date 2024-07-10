Rotherham United new boy Joseph Hungbo.

ROTHERHAM fought off fierce competition to today make winger Joseph Hungbo their 11th summer signing, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The former Watford wide man has come to AESSEAL New York Stadium on a season-long loan from German division two side FC Nurnberg whom he joined 12 months ago for a sizeable fee.

He has linked up with his new teammates for the week-long pre-season training camp at St Andrews, Scotland.

“We've been in the mix for him with a Championship club and another at the top of League One,” Evans told the Advertiser. “It's been a three-way fight.”

The boss is tipping the 24-year-old to be a major attacking threat as the Millers bid for League One promotion next term.

“Joseph is an exciting player,” the Scot said. “He's got pace, he can take people on on both sides of the pitch, he can also play off the striker. He get's a goal. People will be able to see his footage if they go on to YouTube.

“I've always said to fans, we will bring in quick players who can go past opponents and open the door. Joseph ticks all those boxes.

“It's only a year ago that we went overseas for close to three quarters of a million pounds. He's back now with a point to prove.”

The Londoner has played in the Championship for Watford and has had loan spells at National League Aldershot Town, Scottish Premiership Ross County and Huddersfield Town who were in the second tier at the time.

He joined Nurnberg in July 2023 and made 17 appearances, 13 of which were as a substitute, as they finished 12th in the 18-team division.The winger, who can also play off a main striker, came through the youth ranks at Premier League Crystal Palace and moved on in January 2020 to Watford.

One of his 12 Championship outings for the Hornets came as a late sub in a 1-1 draw with Rotherham at New York in September 2022.

His most successful spell in English football was a loan stint with Huddersfield for whom he hit the target three times in 14 matches between January and May 2023.