Rotherham United manager Steve Evans at the Birmingham City match. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans has responded to the boos at AESSEAL New York Stadium that greeted Rotherham United's loss to League One's biggest spenders, Birmingham City.

There was an outbreak of booing at half-time, when the Millers were already two goals in arrears, and then again on Saturday's final whistle as the home side lost 2-0 to the unbeaten Blues who invested well over £20 million on new players during the summer.

He praised Rotherham fans but feels that they might not appreciate the true quality of a City outfit he describes as the best he's ever seen in the third tier.

“Our supporters are the most honest people in the country,” he said. “They work hard, they turn up, they pay their money.

“I don't expect them to know how good that Birmingham side is. We know because we're in professional football, do our homework and understand the transfer fees and wages being paid.”

In the build-up to the match, Evans dubbed the opposition – who smashed the third-tier transfer record to sign striker Jay Stansfield from Premier League Fulham for £15m – ‘Real Birmingham’ and warned of their strength under new billionaire American ownership.

“You try to serve a little bit of notice,” he said.

The boss, a Glasgow Celtic fan, took the reaction of some members of the crowd in his stride after the loss to the second-placed Blues had dropped Rotherham to 21st spot.

“I've always related this club to Celtic,” he said. “I've been there on a Champions League night when Real Madrid turn up and are 3-0 up and Celtic get booed off. But then they get cheered the following Saturday.

“Results over a period of time will show that Steve Evans' judgement on ‘Real Birmingham’ is right.”

Five days before the New York clash, the Scot had watched City cruise to a 3-1 victory over leaders Wrexham.

“They are a £25m team with wages to match,” he said. “Our season will not be defined by our games against them.

“I said when I came away on Monday that they're a team capable of 100 points. That was further endorsed today.”