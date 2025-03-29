Rotherham United manager Steve Evans after the second Crawley Town goal this afternoon. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BELEAGUERED boss Steve Evans is expecting to speak with Tony Stewart tomorrow but acknowledges that an unwelcome call from the chairman could come sooner after Rotherham United's embarrassment this afternoon.

The manager and the club's owner routinely talk the day after a game but the Millers' League One capitulation against Crawley Town may change that.

The Scot's job is under threat after a 4-0 loss against drop-zone opposition and chants of 'We want Evans out' as fans turned hostile at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“We always talk on a Sunday morning,” Evans told the Advertiser after watching his side slip to 16th spot and add to the woes of a dispiriting campaign.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans after the second Crawley Town goal this afternoon. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He may speak to me tonight, he may not. You know how football works. I'm not going to second-guess a man who will be a friend forever whatever decision he makes.

“I'll just go about my business. I'll hurt tonight, I'll hurt tomorrow, I'll hurt for a few days. I'll come in on Monday and get ready for a game at Northampton Town the following day.

“If that course of action is taken away from me, then I have to reflect and see what comes in the future.”

Stewart is believed to have left early when Rotherham were 2-0 down and heading for their heaviest loss of the season.

Players weren't spared supporters' wrath either and were loudly informed: ‘You're not fit to wear the shirt.’

Evans admits that he doesn't feel that some members of his squad are stung enough by such criticism and says he will engineer their exits if he is allowed to remain in the hot-seat.

“I know that one or two, when it was sung to them at Barnsley earlier in the season (2-0 Oakwell loss in November), were still talking about how much it hurt them as professionals a week or two later.

“Standing here as a manager today, does it hurt all of them? No. The ones who don't hurt won't be here if I'm fortunate to stay on. It's as simple as that.”