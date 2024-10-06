Steve Evans celebrates Rotherham United's victory. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans told his Rotherham United players to dismiss the half-time boos at AESSEAL New York Stadium before they went on to claim victory over Reading yesterday.

The Millers won 2-1 to make it a seven-point haul from their last three matches and move within three points of the League One play-off reckoning.

But they were trailing at the break, which led to some disgruntled supporters voicing their feelings.

Evans addressed the dressing room and claimed the reaction was a result of fans watching too many defeats under past regimes before he arrived in April and assembled a new squad over the summer.

“Some boys mentioned the response of the supporters, a little bit of booing,” the boss said after watching goals from Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin early in the second half turn the game around.

“I said to them: ‘That's not based on the first-half performance, we played really well in spells.' I said: ‘That's two years of frustration so don't take that personally.’”

Rotherham took a grip on the contest as they fought back and could have triumphed by a greater margin, although they needed a stoppage-time save from Cameron Dawson, who kept out teammate's Cameron Humphreys' deflection, to seal the win.

Evans said: “I told the players at half-time: ‘We need to put the Christmas tree lights up in October.’

“I said to them: ‘We get a little bit more width, we have more movement, more aggression and we'll run over Reading.’ We did that.

“I think, first half, we were the better side by a way; not by a long way but by a way. Second half, until two minutes from time, it's just a dominant performance.”

In a tight division, the Millers remained in 17th spot but reduced the points gap to many of the teams above them.

Evans said: “I said to the boys at the end of the game: ‘Our supporters believe now.’

“In the past two years when their side has gone behind it's normally ended up being a long and woeful day. They've had to watch some dross. But they're not watching dross now.”