Rotherham United manager Steve Evans addresses the booing at New York Stadium
The Millers won 2-1 to make it a seven-point haul from their last three matches and move within three points of the League One play-off reckoning.
But they were trailing at the break, which led to some disgruntled supporters voicing their feelings.
Evans addressed the dressing room and claimed the reaction was a result of fans watching too many defeats under past regimes before he arrived in April and assembled a new squad over the summer.
“Some boys mentioned the response of the supporters, a little bit of booing,” the boss said after watching goals from Sam Nombe and Hakeem Odoffin early in the second half turn the game around.
“I said to them: ‘That's not based on the first-half performance, we played really well in spells.' I said: ‘That's two years of frustration so don't take that personally.’”
Rotherham took a grip on the contest as they fought back and could have triumphed by a greater margin, although they needed a stoppage-time save from Cameron Dawson, who kept out teammate's Cameron Humphreys' deflection, to seal the win.
Evans said: “I told the players at half-time: ‘We need to put the Christmas tree lights up in October.’
“I said to them: ‘We get a little bit more width, we have more movement, more aggression and we'll run over Reading.’ We did that.
“I think, first half, we were the better side by a way; not by a long way but by a way. Second half, until two minutes from time, it's just a dominant performance.”
In a tight division, the Millers remained in 17th spot but reduced the points gap to many of the teams above them.
Evans said: “I said to the boys at the end of the game: ‘Our supporters believe now.’
“In the past two years when their side has gone behind it's normally ended up being a long and woeful day. They've had to watch some dross. But they're not watching dross now.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.