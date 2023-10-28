MANAGER Matt Taylor had defended his decision to give new deals to a quartet of Rotherham United 'old heads' in the summer.

Rotherham United centre-half Grant Hall. Picture: Jim Brailsford

After the Millers' Championship survival, defenders Lee Peltier, Sean Morrison, Grant Hall and Tyler Blackett all signed contracts that extended their stays at AESSEAL New York Stadium by 12 months.

Taylor has been the subject of supporters' criticism as all four players have since spent varying amounts of time out injured.

However, the boss is adamant that their quality when they are fit made the gamble worthwhile.

"I know I'll get stick from a lot of sections of supporters for re-signing Lee, Sean, Grant and, to a certain extent, Tyler," he said.

Taylor made his comments to the Advertiser in response to a question about Peltier's superb display in Wednesday's 2-0 home triumph over Coventry City.

The 36-year-old partnered Morrison at centre-half and scored the opening goal as Rotherham recorded their first clean sheet of the campaign.

"They're all good enough," the manager said. "Despite his age, Lee is good enough. Not only is he good enough, he stands for something as well. He has got a certain attitude that spreads in a positive way throughout the group."

Peltier is playing again after missing nearly two months with calf trouble and Morrison, 32, is back after a month-long absence also caused by a calf issue.

Hall, who turns 32 tomorrow, has featured only twice because of hamstring issues and now has a calf complaint while Blackett, 29, an impressive performer in the opening 12 matches, is out until the closing stages of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring tear.

"To have Lee available is huge," Taylor said. "He has a bigger influence than he'll ever know, he really has. He led things against Coventry."

Peltier went off late on against the Sky Blues. The Millers are hoping it was only because of cramp and that he can start tomorrow's derby clash at Sheffield Wednesday.