Rotherham United make decisions on trialists
Harry Kite and Tobias Liversidge both featured in three matches and were given outings in Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Grimsby Town.However, manager Steve Evans has decided neither of the duo are part of his future plans.
“They were tough decisions,” said the boss who last week gave another trialist, Jack Holmes, a deal.
Former Exeter City man Harry Kite scored twice in his first game, against Stamford, but spurned opportunities in his next two appearances, against Alfreton Town and at Blundell Park.
Fellow ‘number 10’ Liversidge, who was with Lincoln City as a youngster and now plays for Stamford, hit the target against Alfreton but was quieter in two subsequent late cameos versus Sheffield United and the Mariners.
“Harry had two big chances tonight, tap-ins really,” said Evans after the Grimsby clash. “If he scores those it creates a Jack Holmes situation, doesn't it. It's a fine margin.
“I think Toby is a talent but is probably a little bit away from us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.