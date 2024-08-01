Harry Kite plays for Rotherham United at Stamford. Picture Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have parted company with two trialists and will look elsewhere in their bid to strengthen their attacking options.

Harry Kite and Tobias Liversidge both featured in three matches and were given outings in Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Grimsby Town.However, manager Steve Evans has decided neither of the duo are part of his future plans.

“They were tough decisions,” said the boss who last week gave another trialist, Jack Holmes, a deal.

Former Exeter City man Harry Kite scored twice in his first game, against Stamford, but spurned opportunities in his next two appearances, against Alfreton Town and at Blundell Park.

Harry Kite plays for Rotherham United at Stamford. Picture Jim Brailsford

Fellow ‘number 10’ Liversidge, who was with Lincoln City as a youngster and now plays for Stamford, hit the target against Alfreton but was quieter in two subsequent late cameos versus Sheffield United and the Mariners.

“Harry had two big chances tonight, tap-ins really,” said Evans after the Grimsby clash. “If he scores those it creates a Jack Holmes situation, doesn't it. It's a fine margin.

“I think Toby is a talent but is probably a little bit away from us.”