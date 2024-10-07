Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United head into Bristol Street Motors Trophy action tomorrow night already thinking about their next challenge in League One.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers are at home to Newcastle United Under-21s in a group-stage encounter and will rest some of their main men to protect them for Saturday's third-tier trip to Peterborough United.

That means they may raid their youth set-up and name some youngsters in their squad to take on the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our main focus, quite rightly, is Peterborough, with a degree of focus towards Newcastle,” manager Steve Evans said.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We will respect that competition but at the same time I need to look after some players. If they're working hard at the training ground, they won't play.”

The boss has already said he won't risk midfielder Liam Kelly or centre-half Sean Raggett in the hope that the duo, who have been out through injury, are declared fit for the Posh test.

One player who may feature tomorrow is teenage midfielder Kane Richardson who has impressed enough in the academy ranks to spend some time training with the senior squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium from Newcastle so would be facing his old team.

Rotherham have started to go well in league combat and have won two and draw one of their last three outings.

Evans lives in a village in Peterborough and is desperate to do well against a club he used to manage who have gained one more point than the Millers' 13 this term.

“We'll prepare properly for a real tough fixture,” he said. “They're really good opposition.”

Rotherham triumphed 2-0 in their opening Group H match against Mansfield Town at New York while Newcastle’s juniors drew 2-2 at Bradford City and then won a penalty shootout.