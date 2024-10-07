Rotherham United looking beyond tomorrow night's Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash
The Millers are at home to Newcastle United Under-21s in a group-stage encounter and will rest some of their main men to protect them for Saturday's third-tier trip to Peterborough United.
That means they may raid their youth set-up and name some youngsters in their squad to take on the Magpies.
“Our main focus, quite rightly, is Peterborough, with a degree of focus towards Newcastle,” manager Steve Evans said.
“We will respect that competition but at the same time I need to look after some players. If they're working hard at the training ground, they won't play.”
The boss has already said he won't risk midfielder Liam Kelly or centre-half Sean Raggett in the hope that the duo, who have been out through injury, are declared fit for the Posh test.
One player who may feature tomorrow is teenage midfielder Kane Richardson who has impressed enough in the academy ranks to spend some time training with the senior squad.
The 17-year-old moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium from Newcastle so would be facing his old team.
Rotherham have started to go well in league combat and have won two and draw one of their last three outings.
Evans lives in a village in Peterborough and is desperate to do well against a club he used to manage who have gained one more point than the Millers' 13 this term.
“We'll prepare properly for a real tough fixture,” he said. “They're really good opposition.”
Rotherham triumphed 2-0 in their opening Group H match against Mansfield Town at New York while Newcastle’s juniors drew 2-2 at Bradford City and then won a penalty shootout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.