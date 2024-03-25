g

The midfielder has impressed in a Millers shirt in his nine matches since his January switch from fellow Championship side Cardiff City and many fans would be happy to see him sign a permanent deal at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The former Reading man has a contract with the Bluebirds until 2025 but had been out of favour in South Wales before his move north and club and player may decide the time is right to part company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I haven't heard anything yet,” Rinomhota, who has been on duty with Zimbabwe during the international break, told the Advertiser.

Rotherham United loanee Andy Rinomhota. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We'll have to see what happens with my situation at Cardiff. I don't know how things will turn out.”

The Leeds-born player has spent all of his career in the Championship and Rotherham's impending relegation to League One could make them a less attractive proposition to the 26-year-old.

He racked up 139 appearances for Reading before turning down a new deal at the end of his contract in Berkshire and joining Cardiff in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He played 41 times in his first season at Cardiff City Stadium but there were only seven outings this term until the Millers offered him a deal to the close of the campaign late on in the New Year transfer window.