Dan Gore back in Rotherham United colours again.

PREMIER League youngster Dan Gore today returned to Rotherham United for a second loan spell.

The Manchester United midfielder becomes the Millers' fourth signing of the summer and is due to stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium throughout the 2025/26 League One campaign.

Other clubs were interested in the 20-year-old's services but he enjoyed his time in S60 last season and opted to come back to South Yorkshire.

Manager Matt Hamshaw had made Gore one of his big summer targets and is delighted to be working with him again.

He said during the pursuit of the England youth international: “I like his attitude, I like his commitment, I like his tenacity, I like his work ethic, I like everything he represents.”

Gore joined Rotherham last January during the managerial tenure of Steve Evans and impressed, even though injury restricted him to just three appearances.

Two of those came in the final two games, after Hamshaw had taken the hot-seat, and Millers fans warmed to his last-day performance at New York in a 2-1 win over Peterborough United.

“I think you got an insight into how good he can be,” the new boss said at the time. “If we can get him back here, I'd love to get him back.”

Rotherham are now looking really strong in the centre of midfield where they have Gore, new boy Kian Spence, Liam Kelly, Joe Powell and Shaun McWilliams.

Those numbers will be swelled even further if they agree terms with trialists Dru Yearwood and Josh Benson. Talks with both are well down the line.

Gore particularly liked working under Hamshaw – known for his coaching touch with young players – and that formed a big part of the player's decision to agree to a second stay.

He has played in the top flight for Manchester United and been a major part of their youth set-up, helping them to win the FA Youth Cup in 2022 and being named Reserve Team Player of the Year in 2023.