Josh Kayode plays for Rotherham United against Parkgate. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

JOSH Kayode today left Rotherham United and joined the club's League One rivals, Shrewsbury Town, on a season-long loan.

The move comes only three days after manager Steve Evans had said the centre-forward had wanted to prove he was worth a place in the Millers' matchday squad next term.

Kayode, who is in the final year of his contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium, is seeking to kick-start his career after two injury-plagued seasons.

He was transfer-listed in May and has talked to a number of suitors yet Evans revealed after Tuesday night's friendly at Alfreton Town that the 24-year-old still wanted to make an impact in South Yorkshire.

“‘JJ’ has options, via his agents, to consider moving on,” the boss told the Advertiser. “He's intimated to me that he wants to give it every inch of his heart to try to stay here.

“Who am I to deny any player that? I'm not going to.”

Evans had been ready to give the striker opportunities against Sheffield United tomorrow and at Grimsby Town on Tuesday but the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international will now complete his pre-season programme with the Shrews.

They are managed by former Millers full-back Paul Hurst and finished 19th in the 2023/24 campaign.

Kayode, who was brought up in Dublin, joined the Millers' youth ranks when he was 16.

His loan at League Two Carlisle United last term was wrecked by a shoulder problem and the year before, when he spent time at League One MK Dons, he needed knee and quad operations.

He has played only 19 times in the last two seasons.

Had he remained, Kayode would have been vying for a place up front with Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe, Jordan Hugill. Esapa Osong.

This summer, he hit the target twice for Rotherham in a 7-0 win over Parkgate and then made appearances in the 1-0 triumph against Cove Rangers, the 1-1 draw versus Spalding United and the 3-0 victory at Alfreton.

He was a highly-rated prospect as he emerged from the Millers' academy set-up but never truly established himself at New York, scoring three goals in 38 outings across a seven-year period.

Hurst said: “JJ is a player I have been aware of for a long time. He has had a few loan moves with varying success and, in recent times, he hasn’t got the amount of games he would have liked.

“He has had a good pre-season with Rotherham and joins us hungry and keen to show what he can do. He can play in different positions across the front line. He’s quick, strong, athletic and has an eye for goal.